As the leading sports streaming platform increases its commitment to original content in the country, DAZN is to launch what it calls the ‘iconic’ Yabecchi Stadium football entertainment series in Japan.
The series is DAZN’s first original content to be announced as DAZN continues its focus on its existing markets. Yabecchi Stadium will launch on DAZN on 29 November, featuring weekly news about Japan’s professional football league, the J.League, alongside exclusive player insights. The series enhances DAZN’s contribution to the growth of Japanese domestic football. DAZN currently streams all domestic J1 League, J2, and J3 matches in Japan and recently extended its rights and content partnership with the J.League until 2028. It will be hosted by Japanese football’s fan-favourite, Hiroyuki Yabe, who previously led the football phenomenon, Yabecchi FC, on Japanese TV for 18 years.
Yabecchi Stadium also adds to the platform’s growing portfolio of original content including; Giants, a documentary series celebrating one of Japan’s most successful baseball teams, the Yomiuri Giants; The Making Of, an immersive documentary series reliving the moments that defined the biggest global sporting icons, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., José Mourinho and Marc Marquez; and One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz, the retelling of one of the biggest upsets in modern boxing history, co-produced by Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions.
“Yabecchi Stadium marks the start of a new chapter for original programming on DAZN,” remarked DAZN chief operating officer Ed McCarthy. "In addition to our extensive portfolio of live sport, DAZN will increase its focus on delivering high-quality, original content to sports fans across the world.”
Hiroyuki Yabe added: “I’m happy to announce that we will start a new football series on DAZN, a must-have service for all football fans nowadays. We will work very closely with football players and J.League clubs to deliver exciting original content for all fans.”
