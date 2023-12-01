

Proximus, the Belgian telco with approx. 1.7 million TV customers,

has optimised delivery of its Pickx multiscreen service with performance insights from Velocix Analytics. The company gains detailed insights on VX, customer device behaviour and CDN performance. Proximus, the Belgian telco with approx. 1.7 million TV customers,has optimised delivery of its Pickx multiscreen service with performance insights from Velocix Analytics. The company gains detailed insights on VX, customer device behaviour and CDN performance.



Velocix is the carrier-grade cloud TV software provider, and its SaaS streaming analytics application is powered by an advanced processing engine that supports granular data analysis with ultra-high transaction rates. The result is near-real time performance feedback, even with the largest scale streaming platforms, the vendor says.



The analytics solution was recently deployed. As well as in-depth strategic insights, the Proximus engineering teams can use Velocix Analytics for day-to-day operational tasks such as CDN capacity planning. They can therefore ensure the video platform is scaled to meet traffic bursts for major live events, as well as aligning with longer term viewership projections.



Raphaël De Beys, TV Platforms Lead at Proximus, sums up the gains. “With instant access to a boundless array of video streaming data, we have the critical intelligence needed to drive gains in our service quality and plan the build-out of our video platform with greater confidence.”



Jim Brickmeier, CEO at Velocix, adds: “Delivering class-winning video services in a highly competitive national market demands intuitive, data-driven decision-making, and we’re delighted to support Proximus as it continues to advance the performance of its market leading multiscreen services.”



Proximus is a leading telco and has been offering IPTV services since 2005. The company announced the launch of its Android TV based Pickx video service in June of 2019, and expanded its offering with the launch of the Pickx app on Apple TV in 2020. Velocix's carrier-grade content delivery software supports high-capacity live, on-demand, time-shifted video and cloud DVR applications.