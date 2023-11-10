

Sky Live, the interactive camera designed for Sky Glass, is adding fun experiences for all the family, including a karaoke app where users can add bespoke Sky Live video effects and AR filters, and motion powered games that include 'Peppa Pig: Jump and Giggle'.



Sky Live is a combination of camera hardware that consumers can buy for £290 or with 48 monthly instalments of £6 or 24 monthly instalments of £12. Sky Live is build on Entertainment OS, the platform built by Comcast/Sky group that is also used to power Sky Glass (Smart TVs) and Sky Stream (IP-only puck set-top boxes).



‘Peppa Pig: Jump & Giggle’ lets children “join Peppa and her friends in the ultimate interactive play date”, Sky says. “They can follow ten episodic games as they jump, wiggle, clean and play their way through each adventure using their body as the controller.” There is a multiplayer option for this game.



Stingray, which is already live, lets consumers host a karaoke party and follow the music on the TV. You can choose from over 70,000 songs in 25 languages. The video effects and AR filters are designed to make this big screen experience even more immersive and fun.



One filter lets you look like a star, and users can change their background to a stage or other sets, all as you watch yourself perform live. The performances can be recorded, with the television showing a QR code that lets users watch on their handheld device – and they can share their act with a link to others or a social media post.



Catherine Lees, Managing Director of TV at Sky comments: “Characters like Peppa Pig bring so much joy to our youngest customers on TV, it’s brilliant we can now extend their fun with exciting, motion-controlled games on Sky Live. For the first time on the big screen, they can see themselves jumping in muddy puddles alongside their favourite friends!



“Peppa Pig is just one of many fun new experiences we’re bringing to Sky Live in time for Christmas - all powered by the Ents OS platform - so your TV can be more interactive, social, and entertaining than ever.”



The new apps are rolling out from November and will be available to every Sky Live customer by the end of the year. Go Keeper is another that is on its way. With this game, you use your hands as virtual gloves “to make show stopping saves and progress through a total of 30 levels.” Sky adds: “Move left and right and your view will follow, giving you an immersive VR experience without the need for a headset, as you work your way through the game solo, or side by side with a fellow goalie.”



Photo shows Sky Live in action, with an interactive casual kids game.