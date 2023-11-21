

Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, is offering its Max with Ads plan to new and returning subscribers in the U.S. at $2.99/month for the first six months as part of a 70% off Black Friday deal that lasts until Monday, November 27. Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, is offering its Max with Ads plan to new and returning subscribers in the U.S. at $2.99/month for the first six months as part of a 70% off Black Friday deal that lasts until Monday, November 27.



The Max With Ads plan normally costs $9.99 per month. With blockbuster summer movie hit ‘Barbie’ arriving on the service soon, a $2.99 price point looks like a bargain – and a serious customer acquisition drive for the ad-supported version of the service.



The Black Friday deal (70% off) also covers the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On for a limited time (with the offer subject to change during the week-long promotional period). This gives access to a full slate of premium sports events from MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S Soccer events, and more.



CNN Max, the 24/7 streaming news channel with a custom programming schedule for Max, is also covered by the Black Friday deal.



In all cases, the offer started Monday and lasts a week. New and returning customers can sign up via Max.com, Apple TV, Google Play, and Roku. New Max customers only can take up the offers via Amazon Fire. The deal applies to the U.S.



A bunch of Thanksgiving holiday content will be waiting for anyone taking the Max offer, including the ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Spectacular’, ‘Thanksgiving Grubdown’, ‘Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge’, and classic Thanksgiving episodes from series like ‘Friends’, ‘Sesame Street’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, ‘South Park’, and more.



That is alongside, of course, major content brands like HBO, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, and OWN. Another Warner Bros. Pictures title flagged in promotions is ‘Blue Beetle’.