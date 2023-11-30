

Bloomberg TV+ and Bloomberg Originals are now available as FAST channels on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK and Germany.

Bloomberg TV+ was already on Prime Video in Canada, Mexico, Australia and Brazil, offering its global business news and analysis. Bloomberg TV+ and Bloomberg Originals are now available as FAST channels on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK and Germany.



“It’s no secret that audiences are moving to streaming to consume both news and entertainment,” says Travis Winkler, General Manager of Video and Audio at Bloomberg Media. “We’ve been ahead of that curve, and now we can reach an even wider audience.”



The announcement comes as Bloomberg Media continues to expand its video offerings under the Bloomberg Originals channel brand. This offers documentaries, video podcasts and what the channel owner calls ‘smart series’ at the intersection of business and culture.



Amazon Freevee is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FASTs. All FAST channels on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.