

ZEE5 Global has set its sights on being a streaming aggregator for third-party South Asian streaming services in the U.S., and then extending this role to the world. It has introduced ‘Add-ons’ from multiple third-party services, with single log-in and unified billing. ZEE5 Global has set its sights on being a streaming aggregator for third-party South Asian streaming services in the U.S., and then extending this role to the world. It has introduced ‘Add-ons’ from multiple third-party services, with single log-in and unified billing.



ZEE5 Global is the leading streaming service for South Asian content and has made it clear it wants ‘ZEE5 Global Add-ons’ to become the single destination for all South Asian content. There will be a shared user interface, with universal search across the different streaming services and multi-language personal recommendations. Add-ons will be ad-free, with prices started from $1.49.



ZEE5 Global Add-ons now includes content from streaming platforms like Simply South (all South Indian languages), Oho Gujarati (Gujarati), Chaupal (Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi), NammaFlix (Kannada), EPIC ON (Hindi) and iStream (Malayalam), with at least six more streamers being onboarded. Gujarati language content is a first for ZEE5 Global.



Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, explains: “As the foremost South Asian streaming platform in the United States, ZEE5 Global has played a crucial role in connecting the South Asian diaspora with their cultural roots. The natural progression was to evolve into the premier aggregator for South Asian entertainment.



“Add-ons will help address challenges such as content and consumer fragmentation, and empower subscribers to effortlessly access their preferred content at one destination. It also benefits our partners, who can bank on our extensive reach in the U.S. and save on customer acquisition and marketing costs."



With Add-ons, users only have to download the ZEE5 Global app and remember one password to access the content across multiple services. There is a single platform for all subscriptions.



“The launch of Add-ons on ZEE5 Global is a significant milestone,” Anand declares. “Add-ons will bring the best of South Asian content from multiple streaming platforms within ZEE5 Global for the diaspora in the U.S. – and soon globally, and at the best possible value.”



ZEE5 Global already has a huge catalogue of over 250,000 hours of movies, TV shows and originals across languages. It is now onboarding some of the most renowned names offering South Asian content to the diaspora audience. “We aim to unite the entertainment ecosystem for the discerning viewer,” said Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, when Add-ons was announced in Mumbai.



Goenka also focused on the partnership ZEE5 Global can offer its onboarded streaming service partners. Beyond the benefits of being part of a popular aggregation hub, he highlighted “a robust monetisation opportunity for multiple players in global markets, and a healthy partnership by enhancing capabilities in the realm of content creation.”



The company noted the importance of accessibility and affordability in streaming, and Anand highlighted the value of ZEE5 Global as a legitimate option for consumers tempted by streaming piracy and the content variety and low costs pirates offer. Her company is going to launch an anti-piracy campaign to accompany its affordable multi-service aggregator expansion.