

The sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV has launched 10 fully branded 'FAST' channel radio stations in the U.S. as part of its strategy to diversify the entertainment line-up, "and redefine what it means to be a cable TV replacement for the entire family."



The company is working with Super Hi-Fi, which provides AI-powered radio services for broadcast and digital media platforms. The companies claim this is the first radio experience created from the ground-up for an OTT service, with a TV-first interface plus programming designed specifically for Fubo’s audience.



The use of the term ‘FAST radio’ stretches the meaning of FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) to a new medium, but articulates the idea neatly.



Collectively called Fubo Radio, the ‘Fubo Radio FAST channels’ are available in Fubo’s base channel plan, Fubo Pro. They are: Hits Radio, Hip-Hop One, Top Country, Classic Rock, 90s Alternative, Éxitos Latinos, The Holidays, Coffee Time, The 80s and Dinner Party.



Fubo Radio will provide the quality production and engaging content that people expect from the world’s best radio stations, FuboTV promises. David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO of Fubo, says “Fubo customers ‘Come for the Sports and Stay for the Entertainment’, which is why it is always a priority to bolster our sports-first content offering with entertainment.”



Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi, adds: “The soundbar is quickly becoming the new home stereo and now, with Fubo Radio, subscribers can enjoy the service in a fresh new way that brings great music into the home. These high-impact radio stations will help bring meaningful value to Fubo subscribers. We are proud to support Fubo in bringing this first-of-its-kind service to the market.”



Photo Credit: Jonas Leupe on Unsplash