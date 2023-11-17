

Setanta Sports, the sports multimedia platform and streaming aggregator operating in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, is offering a hard bundle that includes Netflix. The joint offer is called Fan Pack. Subscribers pay a single fee to Setanta to access both services.



Setanta Sports has hailed its exclusive blend of sports and entertainment, which covers 13 countries. The arrangement is similar to when Netflix is added to a hard bundle on a Pay TV platform. Setanta is responsible for billing. Customers taking the bundle receive an email or SMS with an activation link that is used to link an existing Netflix account to their Setanta Sports subscription or open a new account that is linked to the Setanta offer.



Setanta Sports provides basketball, football, MMA, racing, tennis and other sports, with the exact package depending on the territory. In Georgia, one of the first four countries where you can take Fan Pack, the sports subscription covers Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, F1, UFC, NBA, Wimbledon, ATP Tour, NHL, Europa Conference League, Europa League, UEF Super Cup, Eredivisie, EFL, LALIGA and others. This includes live streams.



Setanta Sports is available for connected TV via Android, LG or Samsung Smart TV apps, plus mobile and desktop. The company serves Georgia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.