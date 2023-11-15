Unified campaign executions across all Paramount streaming in one place.

Built on top of Freewheel, EyeQ can be used for single, multi-market or global campaign executions across Paramount's premium digital inventory, all through a single point of entry. U.S. advertisers can add international reach to their domestic campaigns on the platform. The international launch will begin as a beta programme and roll out to all advertising and agency partners in early 2024.Paramount Global says Pluto TV, its global FAST service, will fuel EyeQ's international debut with its growing footprint across four continents and over 35 territories. The 2024 introduction of a Paramount+ ad tier in select international markets, including Australia and Canada, will also drive EyeQ's ad-supported reach."EyeQ leverages the growth of our global ecosystem of platforms and brands, simplifying the point of entry and providing a direct way for advertisers to buy across all of Paramount's digital content,” explains Lee Sears, Executive Vice President, Head of International Advertising Sales and Integrated Marketing for Paramount. “With unified scale, measurement and delivery, coupled with access to our global IP, we are now Paramount Global not just in name, but also in advertising capabilities."John Halley, President of Paramount Advertising, says the original launch of EyeQ (in the U.S.) was a game-changer. “It brings unprecedented simplicity, efficiency and scale to the premium, ad-supported video marketplace. Now we are delivering this proven formula to partners around the world under a global streaming advertising strategy that will play in more markets than ever before. It will serve as a catalyst for Paramount's next stage of growth."EyeQ has experienced meteoric growth since its launch in 2020, Paramount Global reports. It supports a multi-billion-dollar digital advertising business fuelled by 100 million full-episode monthly unique viewers across Paramount Global inventory in the U.S. alone.EyeQ includes Paramount's internally-developed identity management service and programmatic platform Conduit. The solution offers advertisers: