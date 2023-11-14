

Samba TV is going to use Red Bee Media's rich metadata to supplement its analysis of viewership behaviours, and leverage Red Bee linear schedules as an input to validate media measurement and advertising effectiveness.



Red Bee’s data will also serve as a valuable supplement to Samba TV's existing datasets. “Not only will it enrich the depth of the information provided by our software products – it will also enhance the end-user experience,” Samba TV says.



Bed Bee is a media services provider whose work includes content preparation, VOD distribution, captioning, audio description through to cloud-based OTT delivery as a comprehensive managed service. Part of its wide portfolio includes content discovery capabilities like the metadata and images needed to enhance a UX, and content recommendation.



This integration expands on a multi-year partnership between the two companies. Samba TV is integrating Red Bee’s metadata into its suite of end-user software products, which includes interactive TV, research and analytics. “This will bolster our already unmatched data comprehensiveness”, Samba TV says.



Aden Zaman, CCO at Samba TV, says the deal will build on the richness of its TV software and data solutions. Jason Marchese, Head of Sales for Market Area Americas at Red Bee Media says: “Together, we are poised to redefine interactivity and engagement, setting new standards for the evolving media landscape. This speaks volumes about our shared dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional solutions that resonate with audiences worldwide."