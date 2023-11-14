

Server-side ad insertion specialist Yospace, and Capella Systems, have collaborated on a new live orchestration implementation that creates operational efficiencies and increased advertising revenues during one-off live OTT events.



The pre-integrated solution guarantees a quick-and-easy set-up of the transcoding/packaging and SSAI stack for a pop-up event. “This is great news for sports broadcasters and other rights holders,” Yospace declares.



“On top of this sits a ground-breaking innovation that enables operators to create more ad opportunities and remotely curate multiple events at the same time,” the company adds. “Broadcasters now have an opportunity to improve efficiency while increasing ad revenues, all while delivering the same high quality broadcast experience.”



Capella’s cloud-hosted encoder, Cambria Stream, ingests live signals and then encodes the video and inserts SCTE-35 ad markers into the output stream. It is built on Yospace’s Orchestrator module, which has already powered tens of thousands of live sports events worldwide.



Yospace’s Orchestrator module can initiate multiple Cambria Live instances in the cloud as required, offering a rapidly scalable solution. When an event is complete, it automatically ends the stream. “This solution avoids costly and unnecessary encoding that can come with other instances of pop-up channels,” Yospace says.



Monitoring of events is enabled by Capella’s Cambria Ad Break Control, a web UI that provides real-time monitoring of the feed – an essential element of any ad-supported live event, where ad breaks must be manually triggered based on the state of play at a given time. The solution places operators far closer to the real-time live action, enabling them to capitalise on any unexpected breaks in play by inserting extra ad spots.



Cambria Ad Break Control also supports the management of several simultaneous feeds. “This creates greater efficiency, as a single operator can now oversee multiple channels,” the vendors explain. “And they can do so from anywhere in the world, creating greater operational flexibility.”



The result, say Yospace and Capella, is that broadcasters and sports rights holders can create new operational efficiencies without compromising the quality of the viewer experience, while increasing the available advertising revenues from their costly sports rights through dynamic ad insertion (DAI).



Tim Sewell, CEO of Yospace, says: “With live OTT streaming, broadcasters have far greater freedom to create pop-up channels for live events. However, as the cost of sports rights continues to increase, they must manage and monetise them in the most efficient way possible. Together with Capella, we’re delivering rights-holders with fantastic opportunities to reduce operational costs while increasing the ad opportunities.”



Ikuyo Yamada, CEO and Founder of Capella Systems, adds: “SSAI workflows can be quite challenging, as they place precise demands on the encoding and packaging of live streaming. Yospace is the established expert at live SSAI, and working with the team so closely on this project means we have catered specifically for the demands of advertising in live events. We are proud that Yospace has chosen Capella’s Cambria Live solution and Cambria Ad Break Controller for this project.”