PubMatic says it has become the first sell-side technology provider of Experian marketing data in both the U.S. and UK, providing its clients with unique household-level commerce media targeting capabilities. The collaboration is viewed as an important milestone for advertising.

Experian is a global leader in consumer and business data intelligence and its syndicated audiences encompass a wealth of information including consumer demographics, spending models, property data and automotive audiences. This is all complemented by cross-channel insights offered by Experian’s Mosaic segments.

This collaboration will allow advertisers to take advantage of Experian’s consumer data and audience insights across all the premium advertising inventory that is made available via PubMatic – including connected TV, in-app, web and mobile. This partnership also marks the first time this data is available in the programmatic ecosystem at the household level in the UK, rather than at the postcode level.

Detailed consumer behavioural insights, like shopping preferences and transaction details, can be used to refine targeting and deliver more personalised messages to specific audiences, via PubMatic’s Connect platform.

Peter Barry, VP, Addressability & Commerce Media at PubMatic, explains: “By integrating Experian's robust commerce data into our platform, we give our customers a competitive edge. This empowers them with a deeper understanding of their target audiences, provides market-leading targeting capabilities, and remains privacy-centric. It is a first for the industry.”

PubMatic says its sell-side targeting capabilities combined with Experian's consumer insights will enable media buyers to optimise their campaigns, drive higher engagement rates, and maximise ROI.

Colin Grieves, Managing Director of Marketing Services for UK&I at Experian, says the integration with PubMatic can unlock tremendous value for media buyers. “It empowers them to leverage our consumer insights to accurately and effectively plan and deliver campaigns that advertisers have long wished for, but seldom found possible.

“This collaboration will pave the way for innovative marketing campaigns that connect with audiences at a deeper level. That will drive increased ad relevancy for consumers and stronger engagement for brands.”

Photo: Peter Barry, VP, Addressability & Commerce Media, PubMatic.