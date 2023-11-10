

Amagi has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tellyo's business, saying the acquisition strengthens its video toolset for live sports and news broadcasts. Tellyo provides a real-time live cloud remote production, clipping/editing and social sharing platform.



Tellyo’s technology helps content teams produce compelling live video that can be streamed to multiple digital and social media destinations using Stream Studio. Users can create and publish branded video clips, highlights and compilations to channels simultaneously and instantly, from anywhere, all with one click.



Amagi says the deal will improve the live video streaming and editing experience for customers worldwide. Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO at the company, says: “Tellyo brings a wealth of expertise, a strong team, and innovative products that align perfectly with our strategic vision of being a frontrunner in the cloud-based live broadcast technology space.”



With this agreement, Amagi expands its footprint in Europe. Earlier last year, the company set up a development centre in Croatia – its first outside India. Amagi believes that by bringing together Tellyo’s product development centre in Poland and Amagi’s technology centres in India and Croatia, it can accelerate cloud innovation in the Eastern Europe region.



“Together, we will not only enrich Amagi’s product offerings, but also bring investments in the Eastern European region and create new possibilities for local talent and global customers,” Subramanian confirms.

Richard Collins, CEO at Tellyo, says joining forces with Amagi will provide his company with the resources and scale to reach new heights.