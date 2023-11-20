

Fans of TF1 Group's hit singing competition show, 'Star Academy', can now enjoy features such as polls and 'ask me anything' chat sessions with contestants. The enhanced interactive capabilities are found in a special section of the MY TF1 streaming service.



This is part of an engagement strategy as TF1 seeks new ways to encourage fan participation and generate excitement throughout the season.



TF1 Group has partnered with LiveLike, a provider of viewer engagement technology, whose audience engagement suite is now integrated into the Star Academy experience. Viewers can actively participate in the editorial storyline and engage with their favourite competitors.



Thierry Bonhomme, CTO at TF1 Group, says the partnership enhances the digital user experience around a strategic TV show for TF1. “It engages the fanbase on a regular basis, adding innovative and interactive features. Some features like the ‘interactive box’ have been conceived in collaboration with the show's producer, trying to create a 360-degree experience for the audience."



Samuel Westberg, CRO and Co-Founder at LiveLike, comments: “With some of the most passionate fans of any entertainment property, ‘Star Academy’ is an ideal programme for innovation that brings the community closer to the rising stars being featured each week.”



LiveLike built its reputation creating unique experiences around major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup and NBA Playoffs. Its technology has increasingly been used to generate interactive engagement around live concerts, music festivals, reality programming, and even the U.S. presidential debates.



Photo: Polls are just one of the interactive features that have been added to Star Academy. This view is on mobile.