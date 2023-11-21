

RTL AdAlliance has formally incorporated all its local European businesses into one single entity for each market in its quest to connect European media with global brands, simplify media buying, and drive the transition of European linear TV into digital and addressable TV. RTL AdAlliance has formally incorporated all its local European businesses into one single entity for each market in its quest to connect European media with global brands, simplify media buying, and drive the transition of European linear TV into digital and addressable TV.



In 2022, RTL Group’s cross-platform sales house announced the consolidation of three previously independently operating companies to form the joint company called RTL AdAlliance. That process is now complete and results in a media sales organisation with combined ad-tech from smartclip tech and Realytics.



Stéphane Coruble is CEO of RTL AdAlliance and Oliver Vesper is Deputy CEO and CDO, and there is now a market head for each region.



Offering a central point of contact for all advertising requirements, RTL AdAlliance unifies European TV and premium streaming advertising inventories, buying processes, and reporting for global brands. In addition to RTL in Germany, advertisers can harness inventory from RAI in Italy, ITV in the UK and NBC Universal, plus trusted media brands online and in print (e.g., Guardian, Le Figaro, Prisma, Neue Zürcher Zeitung). Smart TV inventory from Samsung and LG is also represented.



The combined company boasts sales teams in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Benelux, Nordics and United States and serves advertisers spanning international brands to small/medium enterprises.



As well as offering simplified sales with pan-European and even global reach, the RTL AdAlliance is on a mission to help broadcasters transform to a more streamed and addressable future. With The Trade Desk and smartclip, RTL AdAlliance has established a programmatic buying ecosystem for addressable linear and connected TV. In partnership with Realytics, it has improved the measurement accuracy of cross-platform campaigns from linear TV to online advertising.



Stéphane Coruble says: “The integration of RTL AdAlliance could not have gone better. Our three corporate cultures, with more than 250 employees, fit together so well that we hit the ground running as one team from the start. As a unified company, we can now accelerate our efforts to drive this momentum for our partners and customers worldwide. I am pleased to say that we can simplify media buying and reduce complexities for media owners and brands.”



Oliver Vesper, Deputy CEO and Chief Digital Officer of RTL Ad Alliance, adds: “Through our close collaboration with our sibling tech companies, [smartclip tech and its subsidiary Realytics], we empower the industry to navigate the intricate tapestry of media options and redefine the future of total video advertising.



“Realytics stands as a beacon of innovation for TV-digital convergence, allowing advertisers and agencies to measure, analyse and optimise their TV campaigns. And smartclip tech signifies a visionary stride towards advancing the European TV ecosystem. Together, we bridge the gap between broadcasters and technology, including an integrated ad server and SSP alongside a broadcaster-centric product suite that caters to every distribution channel.”



Photo: Stéphane Coruble (right) and Oliver Vesper from RTL AdAlliance.