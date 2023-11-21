

Spicy Mango and FX Digital have produced a proof-of-concept with the support of Dyn Sport that they claim sets a new standard for fan engagement when watching sport on connected TV devices. It harnesses rich sports data that complements live and highlight viewing.



The PoC is designed to show how data that might usually be accessed on a second screen can be included on the main screen experience without overwhelming viewers – an important engagement innovation for media owners who would prefer viewers to keep attention on the television set.



Spicy Mango has expertise in sports data management and provides the Gameday live sports data platform. FX Digital builds immersive connected TV apps. The UX showcase, which will debut at SportsPro Madrid next week, builds on an existing collaboration after the tech vendors helped Dyn Sport go to market earlier this year. Dyn Sport is a new streaming platform for live broadcast and highlight reporting of German handball, basketball, volleyball, hockey and table tennis (including the LIQUI MOLY Handball Bundesliga).



The enhanced Dyn Sport app demonstrates how important match data can be presented via overlays during live viewing, and how viewers can move seamlessly from live into a timeline to show key moments in a game, also with access to the rich data overlay. This could be information about a player, or team profiles, or other data associated with the key moment.



Matt Duhig, MD of FX Digital, says: “We are in a world in which the sports fan experience is everything, but making the big screen more immersive is no easy feat technically, or in terms of user experience. Our partnership with Spicy Mango’s Gameday platform not only tackles these challenges head-on but sets a whole new standard for fan engagement on connected TV devices.”



Chris Wood, CTO of Spicy Mango, adds: “When it comes to building ‘second screen’ applications for connected TVs, data is always thrown away in favour of ‘rinse and repeat’ carousels with full screen ‘vanilla’ video. We thought it was about time that changed. We wanted to really show the market what we could do with data to complement the connected TV viewing, without becoming overwhelming for the fan.”