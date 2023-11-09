

Marquee TV, the global streaming service for arts and culture, has introduced a new and bespoke technology platform to enhance its UX, launched new TV and mobile device apps, and performed a CRM system upgrade to strengthen customer satisfaction.



The new bespoke software stack is designed specifically to enhance the user experience for Marquee TV’s global audience base. The new platform means the company can develop its own bespoke website with a user interface designed to maximise the discovery and enjoyment of its specially-curated arts and culture content.



The new platform will support new page designs and this will allow Marquee TV’s partners – such as the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Washington Ballet – to present their content in more effective and interesting ways. It will also support a wider range of arts-related content such as interviews and articles.



The platform enables greater integration and collaboration with other content and technology partners in the online arts environment. Marketing activity on the website can be maximised, including search engine and digital advertising optimisation.



The previous platform was heavily templated and inflexible, whereas the new solution – hosted on a scalable cloud architecture with AWS – harnesses the capability of leading software services, such as JWPlayer and Recurly.



The new TV and mobile device apps are designed to optimise the viewing experience. The streamer is replacing its existing iOS and Android phone apps, Apple, Android, Fire and Roku apps. The company is also adding a new LG TV app.



Marquee TV has upgraded its customer relation management (CRM) system to Blueshift. This is to help engage customers more effectively through communication channels such as email, social media and in-app messaging.



Marquee TV has implemented a new media asset management and syndication platform with Stockholm Stream. This moves the streamer away from an ad-hoc, heavily manual process to support faster and more effective publishing of content.



“This also impacts our work with multiple third-party platforms that allow people to enjoy our content across TV platforms such as Comcast and United Group, as well as online platforms like Amazon, YouTube and Apple TV Channels,” Marquee TV notes.



Marquee TV is adding new content, too. Having previously focused on dance, opera, music and theatre, the company has recently expanded to include visual arts in its programming, with a series of documentaries on artists such as Frida Khalo, David Hockney and Edgar Degas now available to view. Marquee TV co-commissioned the filming of a recent production of Richard Strauss’ opera Arabella at the Teatro Real in Madrid, which is now streaming exclusively in the UK via Marquee.



To top an exciting time at the streamer, Edward Humphrey recently joined as CEO. He led the launch and growth of renowned international film platform BFI Player and has advised on streaming strategy for a wide range of European broadcasters.



