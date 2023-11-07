

The Austrian broadband, TV and telephony provider Kabel-TV Lampert is looking to optimise network performance and subscriber experiences by deploying OpenVault’s Profile Management Application and Proactive Network Maintenance solutions. The Austrian broadband, TV and telephony provider Kabel-TV Lampert is looking to optimise network performance and subscriber experiences by deploying OpenVault’s Profile Management Application and Proactive Network Maintenance solutions.



The new technology will be deployed throughout Kabel-TV Lampert’s network infrastructure, which serves the western part of the country. The solution is also expected to reduce operating costs. Kabel-TV Lampert is OpenVault’s first customer in Austria, adding to the company’s expansion in Europe. The Austrian engineering service company Witke is a key partner in the deployment.



“As the leading single source for PMA and PNM capabilities, OpenVault will ensure that our subscribers continue to receive the broadband experiences that meet or exceed their expectations,” Sven Lovisi, CTO of Kabel-TV Lampert, explains.



PMA (Profile Management Application) was developed by CableLabs to leverage the programmable PHY layer to increase the usable capacity in DOCSIS 3.1 networks. The goal of PMA is to optimise the amount of data that can be transferred on an OFDM(A) channel in a given amount of time, based on real-world impaired plant conditions.



OpenVault considers itself the leader in broadband prescriptive optimisation (having acquired Nimble This, a leading provider of PNM solutions). OpenVault had previously developed PMA technology that optimises modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems on OFDM(A) channels, resulting in overall network capacity increases of up to 40%, as well as higher resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems.



“Kabel TV Lampert has a rich history of giving subscribers access to the latest and best technologies,” comments Henk Boers, VP Sales Europe for OpenVault. “We look forward to helping them take the lead in using our OV PMA and OV PNM products to drive network quality up and operational costs down.”