

The Alliance, the new daily reality show from Talpa Studios that launched on SBS6 in the Netherlands last month, achieved a weekly average of 12.6% viewing share in the 25-59 demographic during its first week. That is the highest ratings for its primetime SBS6 slot in 13 years. The Alliance, the new daily reality show from Talpa Studios that launched on SBS6 in the Netherlands last month, achieved a weekly average of 12.6% viewing share in the 25-59 demographic during its first week. That is the highest ratings for its primetime SBS6 slot in 13 years.



In the show, 16 people live together at a luxurious location and must form four teams of four. For one month, each team works together, shares their own Alliance Room, play games, complete assignments and score as many points as possible. Then from that winning team, one person will take home €100,000.



The teams also need their points to make a living, so spending too many points could influence the result. Allies are crucial, but contestants become enemies towards the end of the month when the €100,000 prize is not shared. One person leaves each month from the worst-performing team, and each new month starts with

two new participants, new team compositions, a zero-point count and another €100,000 at stake.



“The Alliance is a captivating world of battle, strategy, teamwork and manipulation. Who will form the ultimate alliance?” Talpa Studios asks. Because of its flexible structure, the series can be terminated or prolonged at any time after completing a month, the creator points out.