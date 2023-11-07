

Viewers who are watching NBCUniversal's 'Below Deck Mediterranean' on Bravo via the streaming service Peacock can shop for items inspired by the show from Walmart, directly from the television. The first of the ready-for-shopping episodes streams tonight.



The new Walmart and NBCUniversal commerce partnership is a first for Bravo on Peacock. This is a curated and closely integrated activation: the shoppable episodes (during season 8) will ‘air’ on Peacock today (November 7) and on December 5 and December 12. During the ad break, viewers are served a shoppable ad unit and use their remote control to take them to an interactive on-screen product carousel where they scan a QR code and then checkout on Walmart.com.



The goods in the carousel are selected by Walmart because they relate to what has been seen in the TV programme. Items are paired with Walmart’s inventory, so viewers are only shown options that are available to buy. As an example, in the show, the ship’s crew could be served a sit-down dinner using dishware. The shoppable ad unit can enable viewers to shop for similar dishware.



“Walmart customers find [shopping] inspiration everywhere, including their favourite TV shows. That is why we’re always looking for innovative ways to shorten the distance between that inspiration and the ability to purchase,” explains William White, Chief Marketing Officer at Walmart U.S. “By expanding our shoppable TV footprint with NBCUniversal, we're pairing our incredible product assortment with some of their most talked-about content so our customers can quickly purchase items inspired by their favourite cast members, while they're watching.”



The shoppable episodes are enabled by NBCUniversal's Must ShopTV Ad Innovation and Walmart's seamless web checkout. Powered by KERV Interactive, Must ShopTV uses AI technology to identify objects within the scene of a show, providing the insights for shoppable product curation. The Must ShopTV experience also leverages NBCUniversal’s commerce innovations, including interactive shoppable Engagement Ads powered by Brightline, and shoppable Pause Ads.



“For so long, viewers had to take the hard route, scouring the Internet to find a product similar to what their favourite icons or creators use in-show,” declares Josh Feldman, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Now, through the power of Must ShopTV, and with Walmart as our launch partner, Bravo fans can get even closer to the content they love by discovering the brands that are already part of the story.”



The macro thinking behind Must ShopTV is that it is beneficial to all parties to bring content and commerce closer together. “It marries the world of entertainment with the ease of social shopping,” NBCUniversal points out. The media owner and Walmart say the Bravo/Peacock shoppable partnership demonstrates their commitment to this concept.