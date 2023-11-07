

Crunchyroll, the global anime streaming service, has teamed with Walmart to launch the Crunchyroll Fan Shop in over 2,400 stores across the U.S. In time for the holidays, the merchandising and gifting outlets "will make anime more accessible than ever," the company believes.



Fans and gifters can buy Blu-Ray/DVDs, Manga, Vinyl, paperback books, figures, subscription gift cards, and even bowls, among other things. These are not pop-up stores – products featured in the Crunchyroll Fan Shop will be continually refreshed throughout 2024.



The physical subscription cards are making their debut in the Crunchyroll Fan Shop and offer 1-month, 3-month, or 12-month options for the anime service. “They are the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone wanting to enjoy the world’s largest dedicated anime streaming library,” Crunchyroll declares.



The Crunchyroll Fan Shop is designed for anime enthusiasts and the “anime-curious” with a selection of exclusive and popular anime merchandise and collectibles from fan-favourite series including ‘Dragon Ball Super’, ‘Dragon Ball Z’, ‘My Hero Academia’, ‘Akira’ and more. There are 16 home video products, ten of which are exclusive to Walmart.



Mitchel Berger, SVP, Global Commerce at Crunchyroll, states: “We are inviting even more fans into the dynamic and exciting world of anime. This launch reinforces our commitment to spreading the love of anime to an even wider audience.”



Owned as a joint venture by U.S. based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, which is a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries. It combines subscription premium content with free ad-supported content. The service offers one of the largest collections of licensed anime, translated in multiple languages.



Crunchyroll has already expanded its brand beyond the television screen and theatrical: it serves the anime community across events, games, consumer products, collectibles and manga publishing. The Crunchyroll Fan Shop cements its physical world and merchandising presence.