

Paramount Global is creating what it calls a super-sized, free (ad-supported) streaming destination in the UK, and preparing itself for an all-streaming future, by combining the My5 BVOD service from Channel 5 and the Pluto TV FAST platform.



The combined service is designed as a local/national streaming offer and it will host live TV, broadcaster VOD, FAST channels and AVOD. Work is underway for a planned H2 2024 launch. Details on the brand will be announced early next year. The service will leverage Pluto TV’s technology platform.



Paramount Global says the newly combined streaming service will enable Channel 5 to extend its provision of high-quality public service content in a digitally delivered future. Maria Kyriacou, President, Broadcast & Studios, Paramount International Markets, adds: “As we look ahead to an IP-delivered future, this is the right time for us to fully leverage the Paramount ecosystem and combine the reach and scale of our free-to-air network in the UK with the global success of our FAST service, Pluto TV.”



Olivier Jollet, EVP and General Manager at Pluto TV, Paramount International Markets, says the new service will be a super-sized free streaming destination for audiences, partners [e.g., distribution/platform partners] and clients [e.g., advertisers]. “This is a significant evolution for our free streaming business in this important market. It is a testament to how we strategically approach our platforms and the future of streaming."



Pluto TV has over 20,000 hours of free content in its UK offer and more than 150 channels programmed, including content from Paramount. This service was a FAST pioneer and Paramount Global claims it is the most widely distributed FAST service worldwide.



Channel 5 has grown its share of the UK television audience over the last four years consecutively, and My5 has grown its viewing over the last three years consecutively – thanks to hit shows like ‘Dalgleish’, ‘All Creatures Great And Small’, ‘Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild’, ‘The Yorkshire Vet’ and ‘Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’.



Kyriaco continues: “I’m incredibly excited about the content and user experience we'll be able to offer our audiences and our advertising partners when we launch next year.



Photo: ‘All Creatures Great And Small’ on My5.