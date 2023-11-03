

The Belgian streaming service Streamz is creating a Paramount+ branded area on its platform as part of a multi-year licensing deal that includes scripted and unscripted series and children’s programming. Branded hubs represent an emerging distribution option. The Belgian streaming service Streamz is creating a Paramount+ branded area on its platform as part of a multi-year licensing deal that includes scripted and unscripted series and children’s programming. Branded hubs represent an emerging distribution option.



This agreement reinforces Paramount Global Content Distribution’s strategy to expand the Paramount+ brand globally in multiple ways. In the streaming space this already includes making Paramount+ available as a direct-to-consumer service and bundled partnerships in key markets. The company points out that it will use branded hubs in local markets through licensing deals, as seen here.



The Paramount+ branded hub on Streamz will be available from December and includes access to the latest Paramount+ series next year. It gives Streamz subscribers the ability to search for and stream content from Paramount.



Titles like ‘1883’, ‘1923’, ‘Frasier’, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Tulsa King’ are among the many included. Streamz subscribers will also have access to Paramount Pictures films in the coming months including ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’.



Dan Cohen, Chief Content Licensing Officer at Paramount Global, and President of Republic Pictures, says: “We are thrilled to work with Streamz to showcase the Paramount+ brand in Belgium. By extending our licensing agreement with Streamz, we can offer their subscribers a convenient, one-stop branded area to watch beloved titles and discover new content.”



NBCUniversal’s Peacock subscription streaming service in the U.S. and Hallmark Media claimed a first for the branded hub model when they announced an agreement in October 2022. That dedicated brand hub was prominently featured on Peacock’s home page as a singular destination for all things Hallmark Media. Viewers could stream live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama via the branded hub.