

Hallmark Media has added VideoAmp as a currency for demo guarantees and to transact advanced audiences – tapping into audiences that are defined by characteristics other than age and gender. The companies call it a significant step for the advertising industry. Hallmark Media has added VideoAmp as a currency for demo guarantees and to transact advanced audiences – tapping into audiences that are defined by characteristics other than age and gender. The companies call it a significant step for the advertising industry.



The deal applies to the U.S., where there is a growing collection of ‘alternative’ currencies, built on the back of ‘independent’ measurement solutions. Hallmark Media is home to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. “The collaboration is expected to have a major impact on the way that advertisers target and engage with their audiences,” the companies add.



Hallmark Media can leverage VideoAmp’s advanced currency solution to allow agencies and brands to transact on the most relevant consumers that are most valuable in driving business outcomes across screens. This should therefore maximise the yield on Hallmark Media inventory.



“We’re proud to work with VideoAmp to provide their advanced measurement to our clients and further solidify our commitment to advanced advertising solutions,” says Casey Gould, SVP, Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising, Hallmark Media. “As we head into the launch of our highly anticipated holiday season, this partnership will offer our advertisers new, rewarding data findings that showcase the value of advertising within our unique brand of feel-good content and reinforce our presence as a leading destination in the cable landscape.”



According to VideoAmp data, Hallmark Channel solidifies its position as a leading entertainment destination during the holiday (Christmas) season for advertisers leveraging advanced audiences. VideoAmp says it has a growing list of major publishers and longtail networks that are leveraging its advanced currency solution to optimise their advertising strategies and maximize ROI.