

DAZN has acquired the rights to broadcast Formula 1 exclusively in Spain for the next three seasons. Under the multi-year deal, DAZN will be responsible for producing F1 in the market until 2026. Formula 1 says the partnership will go from strength to strength.



As part of DAZN’s premium sports offering, fans will continue to enjoy all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint Events and Grands Prix on DAZN.



Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content at Formula 1, comments: “DAZN’s use of technology has enhanced the fan viewing experience and taken F1 coverage in Spain to another level. This is an exciting partnership that will go from strength to strength. We look forward to expanding our relationship and taking a collective approach to evolving our broadcast for fans in Spain and build on the positive momentum we are seeing in market.”



Shay Segev, Group CEO at DAZN, states: “This is yet another example of a leading global rights holder choosing to extend their partnership with DAZN. Formula 1 is an international sporting phenomenon, and hugely popular in Spain. The fact that DAZN’s subscribers are guaranteed exclusive access to this fantastic competition until 2026 proves our offer – both for fans and rights holders – is the right blend of accessibility, innovation and value.”



DAZN Spain claims it is a complete multisport offer. As well as F1, it offers F1 Academy, the Porsche Supercup, DTM, GT Masters and GT4, and the MotoGP and WorldSBK World Championships. The service carries five LALIGA matches on 35 of the 38 matchdays, all the F League matches, the Premier League, the UEFA Women's Champions League, the NWSL, the five major European women's football leagues, and the Coppa Italia, plus other football. The service also offers boxing and MMA and a range of original programming with documentaries and sport shows. And there is more.