

NBCUniversal is offering its premium streaming service Peacock to first responders in the U.S. for $1.99 a month for 12 months. The offer is to mark National First Responders Day on October 28, which recognised the bravery of police, firefighters, paramedics, and others.



Congress designated October 28as National First Responders Day and President Biden said last week: “Every day, Americans across the country witness the absolute courage and selfless sacrifice of our first responders. We honour and celebrate these extraordinarily brave women and men…These heroes possess a rare commitment to their fellow Americans. They represent the best of who we are.”



First responders, who also include emergency medical technicians,

911 dispatchers, 988 crisis responders, and other public health workers providing emergency care will have access to the full Peacock offer with the exclusive discount. In August, Peacock offered the same discount to eligible current students with verification.



Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics and will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, also offering full-event replays. Thanks to a landmark deal with the Big Ten Conference, NBC and Peacock is now the exclusive home of the ‘Big Ten Saturday Night’ football package, with Peacock delivering eight additional Big Ten football games each season.



Photo credit: Lera Kogan on Unsplash