In a move that will see the digital-first series make its FAST channel debut, Little Dot Studios, is growing its Digital Media Network by partnering with Living History Film’s American Viscountess.
The series follows Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, as she visits friends and owners of castles, manor houses and stately homes, discovering how they have adapted to the 21st century. American Viscountess will air across Little Dot Studios’ digital media channels and will be a FAST exclusive for Little Dot from November.
Little Dot Studios is supporting the production of Season 3 of the series with investment, insights and editorial input to enhance the brand, increase audiences and maximise revenue streams through a multi-platform distribution strategy with content from Seasons 1 and 2. In addition to the exclusivity across FAST, the format will also be available across Little Dot’s social media network channels including Real Royalty, Chronicle, Real History, All Out History and Abode to drive further reach, unlocking the potential for the show to travel the world across multiple platforms.
“Introducing American Viscountess to the Little Dot Studios Digital Network, and securing exclusive FAST rights, expands our existing catalogue with some brilliant digital-first original content,” commented Connie Hodson, director of acquisitions, Little Dot Studios’ Media Network.
“The series is primarily targeted for our Real Royalty channels across FAST, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook, that said due to the nature of this content it will have multiple publications across a number of our history channels within the Network. We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented team at Living History Films to bring our wealth of experience and insight into this production. Our strategic partnership means we can, together, increase revenue streams and expand on the existing audience and grow the franchise.”
“American Viscountess celebrates the past and present of Britain’s privately-owned castles and stately homes. These houses are steeped in British history and played host to many key historical moments, as well as kings & queens of course,” added Luke Montagu, founder & executive producer, Living History Films.
“In addition, the series provides a behind-the-scenes view of the challenges of maintaining these great estates today, as well as the many innovative ways in which they are adapting for the 21st century. There is no better partner than Little Dot Studios as we develop new audiences for these programmes, and benefit from their tremendous expertise across a variety of digital distribution platforms.”
