Looking to maintain its current company's growth trajectory, media and entertainment catalogue management technology provider Fabric has appointed Kira Baca, chief revenue officer at Atelier Creative Technologies, to its board of directors.
With a career spanning over 25 years in the Media and Entertainment (M&E) services and technology sector, Baca started out at Technicolor Creative Services where she ascended to the position of vice president of business development at Deluxe Digital Studios. She moved to her current role at Atelier Creative Technologies after several years as chief revenue officer of Rightsline.
Baca's accomplishments include starting off at a young age working for iconic industry figures like Martin Scorsese and Lorne Michaels. She rose through the ranks at Technicolor and Deluxe, where she managed global client accounts for entertainment giants such as Paramount and Disney. The digital media evolution led her overseas in Poland, where she orchestrated the seamless merger of multiple subtitling and dubbing studios as senior vice president of global operations at SDI Media (now part of Iyuno).
As an advocate for diversity and inclusion, Fabric says Baca's presence on the board amplifies the company's commitment to fostering an environment of varied perspectives and experiences. “Kira’s wealth of experience and insight makes her a natural fit for Fabric's board said Fabric CEO Rob Delf. “Her extensive tenure in the M&E landscape positions her as a valuable advisor to Fabric's leadership team, contributing her strategic acumen to guide the company's growth trajectory.”
Reflecting on her new role, Baca added: "My goal as a board member will be focused on providing support and guidance for the go to market and revenue strategies of Fabric. Having been through a similar growth process with Rightsline, as well as leaning on my past experiences with global sales and operations at Sony and SDI Iyuno, I bring a meaningful voice of experience to the board. I also believe that having a diverse board is important and as a woman working in leadership in tech, this is an extremely important initiative that Fabric continues to embrace with multiple appointments to senior positions filled by impressive women in the industry."
The new appointment comes just after Fabric appointed Tuncay Pervaz as its new chief operating officer tasked with fostering growth and scalability in line with core values and culture.
