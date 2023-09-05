Executive director of music producer/distributor BeyondTNC and former general manager at Beyond Distribution, Michael Murphy, is to leave his Dublin and London based roles at Beyond International after 19 years and is now revitalising the Rockabill Media brand.
In addition to his roles at Beyond, where most recently he executive produced Mutiny in Heaven, the feature documentary about Nick Cave’s band The Birthday Party, which premiered at the Melbourne International Festival last month, Murphy has held several senior posts across the film and TV sectors. These include on-demand services at Yes Television; director of programmes at TV3 Television in Ireland; director of digital television at eircon, where he developed digital and interactive services for TV and internet; founder of Ireland’s Channel 6 and CEO at Windmill Lane Entertainment.
Under the new-look banner, Murphy will build on current non-executive roles and use his extensive experience to work on international film and TV projects and provide consultancy in a range of areas, including content strategy, distribution, executive production and financing.
Opening for business imminently, Rockabill Media has three projects already underway. firstly the company is executive producing the feature film Ismael, working with Norwegian producer Tomas Backström (Insomnia). Set in Ireland and based on the novel by Roy Jacobson, Ismael tells the story of a former MI5 operative who must activate old skills to protect his family.
It is also performing the same task with Wir Sind Maschinen, a three-part Spring Films (Into the Inferno, The Act of Killing) music documentary exploring how German electronic music changed the world. Murphy previously led this project at BeyondTNC.
The company is also consulting on raising funds for a yet to be announced, new genre production company focused on adapting existing female-led IP.
Rockabill Media will make its market debut at MIPCOM 2023. Commenting on the new venture, Murphy said: “I am excited to bring the Rockabill Media name back to the international market…I am especially delighted to continue working with the incredible Spring Films team on Wir Sind Maschinen as it is somewhat of a passion project. However, as I have worked as a broadcaster, producer and distributor, as well as in post production and VFX…I see Rockabill’s real value in advising on content strategy and then helping IP owners to follow the most relevant – and lucrative - creative and commercial paths.”
