Following what the media and entertainment catalogue management company describes as period of “significant” growth for the company, Fabric, has appointed Tuncay Pervaz as its new chief operating officer tasked with fostering growth and scalability in line with core values and culture.
Pervaz (pictured) has extensive experience running operations in media and entertainment organisations over the past 19 years. Pervez started her career at BBC Drama and since then she has held various operational roles for studios, service providers and vendors alike.
She joined Fabric in 2021 to oversee customer success from Warner Media where she led the international business process improvement and change team - positioned to deliver enterprise level transformation and change programmes. She has held operational roles across the media and entertainment ecosystem including at The Walt Disney Company, Deluxe Media Europe and Encompass.
Commenting on her appointment she said: “I am excited to grow my role with Fabric and relocate to LA in the process. The next stage of growth for Fabric will see the further integration of Fabric Origin into the business and further partnership opportunities within the industry. I am also really interested to join the LA media and entertainment community and keen to get involved in mentoring initiatives to give back to the industry.”
The appointment comes after the acquisition of Internet Video Archive (IVA) in January and the launch of its latest product for content owners, Fabric Origin, in March 2023.
“As we build and grow Fabric as a company, and our offering to our clients, it is important our global operations delivers maximum customer success,” added Fabric CEO Rob Delf. “Tuncay has led the operations team here at Fabric over the past two years through our latest growth phase exceptionally, and I know her skill set will enable us to capitalise on opportunities as we continue to develop integrated data services for our customers to help them drive intelligence-led acquisition strategy.”