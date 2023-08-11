With the clear aim of empowering women within the media and entertainment industry, #Galsngear, a movement to bring parity to women in technology, media, and entertainment, has unveiled its latest initiative the Tequity Hub.
The new facility is described as “the embodiment of the equation tequity = skills + access + visibility, coupled with a supportive community.” This training and networking program, hosted monthly on the LIVE! online event platform, is intended for women seeking to upskill and advance their careers in the industry. The Hub is open to all women in the industry and all industry stakeholders.
With Tequity Hub, #Galsngear says it is honouring its mission to build a community that not only supports women but also creates a platform to connect them with the resources and opportunities necessary for their career advancement. As part of that mission, the organisation collaborates with leading manufacturers, broadcasters, and other industry groups. The Tequity Hub will serve as a catalyst for progress, where potential sponsors and attendees alike can make a tangible impact on gender equity within the sector.
One of the purposes behind Tequity Hub is to ensure that hardware and software companies recognize the value of including women in their beta-testing networks. #Galsngear hopes to be the bridge that connects these companies to talented women within the community. These women can provide invaluable insights and contributions as beta testers.
"Technology and tools are changing fast in the media and entertainment industries, which means we women might be missing out on a career opportunity or increased pay if we don't adapt and upskill — whether we are in tech ourselves or managing it," said #Galsngear founder Amy DeLouise. "On the Tequity Hub, we're creating a one-stop shop for women looking to upskill.”
Tequity Hub events will take place on the third Tuesday of each month starting 15 August on the LIVE! online event platform.
