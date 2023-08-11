Leading global action sports content provider FUEL TV has revealed that it has inked an agreement with premier live US streaming and leader in free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service Sling Freestream.
FUEL TV says that it is the only channel focused exclusively on the sports, culture and lifestyles of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, free skiing, BMX and MTB, and the art, music and fashion that define them. The service is available as a free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in key territories, and as a global premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service Fuel TV+
This new partnership allows Sling Freestream subscribers access to all of FUEL TV’s pulse-pounding programming, an exciting mix of adventure, competition, urban culture and nature lifestyles, which are, says FUEL, “all wrapped in an impressive set of skills and athleticism.” Through Sling Freestream’s streaming service, FUEL TV will deliver a line-up of sports including skateboarding, surfing, snowboarding, motocross and more directly to millions of homes and devices across the US.
“We are very happy to join forces with Sling Freestream as it allows us to keep expanding our reach within the American market," said Fernando Figueiredo, CEO of FUEL TV.
"Besides being FUEL’s original birthplace, the US. has always been at the epicenter of action sports, and this collaboration allows us to acknowledge our roots while continuously embracing these new models of content distribution. By integrating Sling Freestream’s channel offer, we can continue to nurture our relationship with American viewers and showcase the remarkable athletes, live events and creative lifestyles that define the action sports landscape.”
