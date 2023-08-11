Looking to offer broadcasters enhanced flexibility with full-software, cloud-native raw content processing, supporting occasional use to reduce upfront investments, video compression firm Ateme has introduced cloud-native bridge functionality for raw content processing.
The new solution complements the existing TITAN universal gateway designed to deliver flexibility for content owners and broadcasters. The bridge functionality is also intended enables raw video content processing in the cloud, transforming traditional hardware-centric workflows to enable occasional-use scenarios. This is said to cater for to the needs of content providers broadcasting one-off events across countries — for example, international sports competitions. The feature can also run on Ateme’s SaaS solution Ateme+.
Introducing the possibility of software baseband processing, the bridge functionality is also claimed to offer superior video performance and extended international reach with full software-based watermarking insertion and premium framerate conversion based on motion compensation. This capability is crucial for transmitting major international sporting events — such as the forthcoming international events in Paris — across countries using different framerates.
Ateme also says that incorporating the feature with support for JPEG-XS or NDI confirms software as a viable option for ultra-low latency connection, offering service providers the flexibility of switching easily between different encoding methods, for smooth and efficient video delivery.
“The evolution of TITAN never stops,” said Jean-Louis Lods, VP media & monetsation at Ateme. “With this new bridge functionality, broadcasters and content providers now have a production Swiss Army knife. And with the forthcoming functionalities — including SDR/HDR conversion and audio-immersive manipulation — they can offer an exceptional quality of experience.”
“Sports events attract huge audiences,” added Julien Mandel, solution marketing senior director, contribution & distribution segment at Ateme. “While they typically occur only once or twice a year, they result in hefty upfront investments in dedicated hardware to achieve raw content processing. We are excited to be empowering content providers with flexible workflows through our cloud-native offering.”
