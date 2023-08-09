Premium sports, entertainment, media and lifestyle video distribution and monetisation firm Endeavor Streaming is collaborating with business and technology consultancy SADA to enable Google Cloud services across its streaming technology.
Endeavor Streaming’s current services provide video delivery while simultaneously helping brands and IP owners enhance viewer experiences with optimsed content based on user behaviour, metadata, and segmentation. Its real-time analytics and machine learning platform allows partners to analyse audience engagement and business metrics to identify new viewers that look like a service’s most valuable cohort and predict users who are likely to churn, which helps deliver more revenue.
The new joint effort fundamentally allows Endeavor Streaming to utilise Google Cloud services across its streaming video workflow. “This collaboration, for the first time, gives us cloud optionality and enables us to leverage Google Cloud’s wide variety of tools and services to create new and compelling solutions that can help drive our client’s business goals,” explained head of core engineering Cláudio Ferrete. “With the help of SADA’s migration services, we were able to move thoughtfully and quickly to begin to leverage Google Cloud services.”
“There is ample opportunity to transform the media, entertainment and gaming industries with cloud services,” added Kip Schauer, global head of media & entertainment partnerships at Google Cloud. “Google Cloud’s infrastructure is enabling Endeavor Streaming, via its collaboration with SADA, to focus on workflow and cloud strategy evolution that strengthens video distribution and monetisation for customers.”
The new joint effort fundamentally allows Endeavor Streaming to utilise Google Cloud services across its streaming video workflow. “This collaboration, for the first time, gives us cloud optionality and enables us to leverage Google Cloud’s wide variety of tools and services to create new and compelling solutions that can help drive our client’s business goals,” explained head of core engineering Cláudio Ferrete. “With the help of SADA’s migration services, we were able to move thoughtfully and quickly to begin to leverage Google Cloud services.”
“There is ample opportunity to transform the media, entertainment and gaming industries with cloud services,” added Kip Schauer, global head of media & entertainment partnerships at Google Cloud. “Google Cloud’s infrastructure is enabling Endeavor Streaming, via its collaboration with SADA, to focus on workflow and cloud strategy evolution that strengthens video distribution and monetisation for customers.”