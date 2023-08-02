In a move that the OTT omnichannel content distribution and monetisation platform provider says will bring exciting lifestyle and entertainment apps to millions of viewers, Castify.ai, has elevated its current relationship with Vizio as a preferred developer partner.
Castify.ai allows video content owners, such as linear TV channels, production houses, and more, a cross-device opportunity to create their own branded OTT applications and channels. It offers what it says is a simplified, automated, seamless app creation, distribution to multiple OTT platforms, and ongoing monetisation, with minimal time and resource investment.
Castify.ai has already launched streaming applications on Vizio including Popstar! TV and Made it Myself TV. Popstar! TV is an app that provides users with access to celebrity news, interviews, music videos and behind-the-scenes content. Made it Myself TV is an application for DIY tutorials and step-by-step guides for various crafting projects, allowing viewers to follow along and create their own handmade items. Other Castify.ai-launched free ad supported apps now available on VIZIO include Fashion TV, High Octane and Indie Music TV.
Now as a certified developer in Vizio’s preferred developer programme, Castify.ai will be listed among the developers that Vizio connects with new content partners. Apps and channels built by Castify.ai will also enjoy an accelerated onboarding process through the programme.
The collaboration will also allow Vizio users to enjoy a larger variety of content on the big screen and provide Castify.ai's content partners the opportunity to reach a wider audience. In addition, Castify.ai’s advertising partners will be able to take advantage of targeting capabilities to deliver more effective and relevant messages to users, as compared to other domains like mobile and traditional TV, allowing for higher engagement rates and better ROI.
“At Vizio, our mission is to deliver premium entertainment experiences for millions of entertainment fans. As a Vizio Preferred Developer, Castify.ai provides an end-to-end solution that helps content creators seamlessly launch streaming applications on our platform,” said Seta Goldstein, senior director of business development and partnerships at the CE company. “We look forward to the opportunity to add even more programming to Vizio with Castify.ai.”
"Our mission at Castify.ai is to empower content creators by providing them with the tools and resources they need to expand their reach and grow their audience,” added Gal Turjeman, CEO of Castify.ai. “That's why we're thrilled to work with Vizio , a company that has a presence in millions of households across the US."
