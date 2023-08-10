In a move that is said to result in the largest permissioned purchase panel enabling advertisers to effectively measure lower-funnel sales outcomes in real-time, commerce data platform Attain has forges a partnership with sell-side advertising company Magnite.
Explaining their move, the firms said video has historically been considered a brand awareness medium given the challenges of connecting ad spend to performance metrics, including sales. Through this partnership, they assure that advertisers will be able to correlate their online video (OLV) and connected TV (CTV) ad spend through Magnite to performance metrics using Attain's data platform.
As ad buyers encounter increased pressure to illustrate value, the new collaboration will aim to provide the assurance brands need to drive more spend to OLV and CTV, thus empowering advertisers to capitalise on consumer attention.
Attain claims to have is the largest permissioned purchase panel in the US tracking over $500 million of purchase data every day while Magnite will provide video buyers with measurement capabilities based on Attain's real-time commerce data. The capabilities are initially launching to clients using Magnite's ClearLine offering, a self-service solution that provides buyers direct access to premium video inventory. The partnership will expand beyond Magnite's ClearLine clients in the near future.
"By joining forces, Attain and Magnite are at the forefront of advancing measurement capabilities for video," said Magnite's SVP of partnerships, Kristen Williams. "Combining the engaging, impactful experience of video with data-driven measurement backed by real-time permissioned purchase data introduces powerful opportunities for advertisers to optimize their campaigns and track ROAS. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation, enabling more informed advertising strategies and ultimately delivering superior results for brands and publishers."
"Attain is a mission-driven data business, focused on building services that provide unique and differentiated value to our partners," added Attain CEO, Brian Mandelbaum. "With our real-time measurement capabilities and ClearLine's best-in-class route to premium video inventory, advertisers will be able to better understand the impact of their campaigns with close proximity to supply — ultimately helping them refine their approach to maximise results and drive business growth."
The combined offering is already available for beta testing. Among the launch partners is Dallas-based marketing and media agency Camelot. The company’s CEO of strategic marketing & media Sam Bloom said: “We believe this combined offering will revolutionise how we measure campaign performance and enhance our ability to prove value to brands…With Attain and Magnite's expertise, we are confident in our ability to prove video's capacity and opportunity as a performance medium, which will yield significant benefits to our clients' businesses as well as our own."
