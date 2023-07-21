Aiming to offer customers an expanded network of opportunities to monetise their video content and maximise advertising revenue, streaming technology company Brightcove has entered into a strategic agreement with digital advertising supply chain firm PubMatic.
The partnership combines PubMatic’s programmatic advertising solutions with Brightcove’s video platform to enhance and bolster demand for the recently launched Brightcove Ad Monetization, a service designed to help media companies better monetise their content. Brightcove believes that the integration of PubMatic into its marketplace will enhance the company’s video solution for media organisations and publishers looking to maximise their advertising revenue, streamline their operations and grow their business.
“At Brightcove, we continuously look for ways to provide extra value to our customers and help them monetise their video content. We want them to be able to focus on creating their content while we do the heavy lifting to ensure the right mix of monetisation partners are set in place,” remarked Michael Dorf, VP of global ad operations at Brightcove. “PubMatic is leading in the marketplace with supply path optimisation solutions and new innovations like Activate, which opens tremendous new revenue opportunities for publishers.”
“We look forward to connecting with Brightcove’s extensive portfolio of media clients to deliver premium advertising solutions that will help them drive business results,” added Meghan Jacobi, director of OTT Partnerships, at PubMatic. “This integration provides publishers with unique new sources of demand through Activate, and solutions to manage and monetise their video content for maximum revenue. Through the combination of our platforms, we can also provide publishers deeper insights into their audience and valuable data about the performance of their advertising strategy.”
