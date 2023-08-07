Looking to allow publishers to gain a more aggregated view of demand across the premium TV ecosystem, independent sell-side advertising company Magnite has announced a technical integration with the FreeWheel global technology platform.
The companies believe that efforts to drive interoperability and unify decisioning across demand sources are key to helping media companies manage inventory and optimise advertising solutions in an increasingly complex TV ecosystem.
Fundamentally, the deal will enhance the ability of FreeWheel technology users to see multiple sources of demand in one platform, across both programmatic and direct transactions. FreeWheel will integrate programmatic requests from Magnite into its TV platform to provide publisher clients with enhanced unified decisioning capabilities, now inclusive of Magnite’s programmatic technology.
This means, say the partners, that mutual publisher clients will have better insight into ad creative, frequency capping and holistic management across systems and sales execution types. This will enable those inventory owners on the FreeWheel platform to better maximise yield, while also improving the overall experience for advertisers, including better alignment to media goals and adherence to business rules.
“We are committed to enhancing interoperability across the premium TV ecosystem and welcome Magnite as one of our new integration partners,” said FreeWheel chief strategy officer Soo Jin Oh. “By better integrating Magnite’s programmatic technology, we continue to execute on our goal of maximising competition and demand for our clients’ inventory via unified ad decisioning within FreeWheel’s TV Platform. Ultimately, this will not only benefit inventory owners and buyers, but also will improve the viewing experience for consumers.”
“The growth of programmatic advertising in streaming video has been transformative, enabling advertisers to reach their audiences with greater accuracy and efficiency than ever before,” added Magnite chief revenue officer Sean Buckley. “By enabling media owners to manage their revenue streams holistically across programmatic and traditional direct sales, this integration with FreeWheel will enable programmatic to remain an integrated part of publishers’ sales strategies and will help accelerate growth even further.”
