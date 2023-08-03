Driven by what. it says is industry demand to converge digital and TV campaigns, the advertising sales arm of broadcaster Sky, Sky Media, has introduced a new Search Behaviour targeting capability for the AdSmart addressable platform.
Attributes from the new platform are said to allow brands for the first time to target audiences based on specific online search behaviours including frequency and intent. Using search data categorised by frequency and intent, which is then matched to Sky’s first party data – advertisers can engage audiences who are in market and actively searching for products and services.
Search Behaviour Targeting identifies people at every stage of their purchase journey, from initial research, through to adding items to their online basket. Seven search behaviour categories are available at launch: home & garden, travel, news, job & education, arts and entertainment, games, pets and animals.
Search behaviour habits can be combined with any of the other existing 1000+ AdSmart attributes to refine campaigns. Through AdSmart, targeted ads can be delivered into relevant households in both live and on demand content across millions of Sky, Virgin and Now digital TV homes.
A custom campaign could see a holiday or insurance company target those who are actively searching for holidays or flights. This could be further refined or creative adapted to those looking at beach, sightseeing or ski holidays in a specific area of the country. The Search Behaviour targeting capability has been developed in conjunction with Captify, who are the largest independent holder of search data.
“TV remains the most effective and engaging platform for brands. Being able to embrace the best capabilities of digital but in the brand safe, big screen, world of TV, makes campaigns more relevant and impactful,” said Sky Media investment director Ruth Cartwright. “That’s what we’re hearing from brands and agencies, so that’s where we’re focusing our innovations.”
