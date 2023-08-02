In strategic move leading to a combination that the company says will position it as the leading independent provider of connected TV operating systems (OS) and AVOD/FAST products, Zeasn has acquired Foxxum and sister company rlaxx TV.
With an installed base of 85 million CTVs worldwide and an AVOD/FAST service accessible on 1.2 billion devices in 27 countries, the combined companies are said to offer a powerful and extensive platform for content distribution and monetisation of user engagement.
As part of the integration process, Zeasn’s Whale OS 3 and Foxxum OS 4 operating systems will be merged into the new Whale OS 4 in order to drive accelerated growth and aims to grow from the combined installed base to over 200 million within three to five years. Additionally, the acquisition of Foxxum is seen as significantly expanding the Whale OS 4 app portfolio.
Combined with Zeasn's AI-enabled algorithms, data tracking tools, and personalised recommendations, Whale OS 4 intelligently curates content tailored to individual preferences. This empowers viewers to explore and enjoy new and exciting streaming options while enabling advertisers to effectively reach their desired audience.
A key aspect adopted from Foxxum's successful business model is the unique sharing of 80% of the monetisation revenue of CTV operating systems with partners. This revenue-sharing approach will be incorporated by Zeasn and retained under the current name Mission 1 Joint Venture Alliance.
Streaming service rlaxx TV will be integrated with the Whale Live streaming service to create what Zeasn says an even more captivating platform. The merged services will continue to operate under the name rlaxx TV, offering a wide variety of appealing content to viewers worldwide.
All Foxxum and rlaxx TV executives will remain in their respective leadership positions within the newly formed group. Zeasn their expertise and industry knowledge are invaluable in driving the company's future growth and success. The current shareholders of both Foxxum and rlaxx TV will also assume shareholder positions in the group.
“We are delighted to welcome the talented teams from Foxxum and rlaxx TV to the global Zeasn family operating now in Europe, China, India, and North America to serve our customers globally," said Zeasn CEO Jason He.
"Their expertise and market position, combined with our existing capabilities, will propel us to new heights in the CTV industry. Together, we will redefine the CTV landscape, offer a compelling alternative, and deliver world-class experiences for viewers. This is a significant step in preparing our company for a future IPO."
