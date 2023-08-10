Looking to deliver high-quality projects that will engage audiences and provoke dialogue, Screen Australia has revealed that three documentaries funded through its Commissioned Program and two projects through the Producer Program are to share in over $2.2 million of its production funding.
The projects include The Idea of Australia, which explores the nation’s past and raises provocative questions about the future; The C Word tackles how the conversation around climate change has shifted over the years; The Last Goodbye (working title) is about the various ways the nation chooses remember those that have passed; Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things follows Armstrong on a mission to build his very own exhibition for the National Museum of Australia; and feature documentary Mozart’s Sister (pictured) is an investigation into the theory that Maria-Anna Mozart – Mozart’s sister, music partner and creative collaborator - was behind some of the classical works we know and love.
The flagship of the Commissioned Program projects, The Idea of Australia is a four-part series for SBS discovering how modern Australia has changed in the last 25 years and how it has produced a social and cultural revolution that is still a work in progress. By exploring the past and inviting questions about the future, The Idea of Australia asks Australians to understand where the nation has come from and challenges what it might become.
The C Word heads the producer programme funded slate and the feature length documentary for SBS is said to be an archive powered exposé of the key moments in recent human history when science was trumped by misinformation, political will was checked and climate change shifted from fact to fable.
“I’m thrilled that Screen Australia has supported another strong mix of documentaries covering a variety of contemporary conversations steeped in history from Australia and across the globe,” said Screen Australia’s head of documentary Alex West. "These talented teams are delivering high-quality projects that will engage audiences and provoke dialogue.”
The flagship of the Commissioned Program projects, The Idea of Australia is a four-part series for SBS discovering how modern Australia has changed in the last 25 years and how it has produced a social and cultural revolution that is still a work in progress. By exploring the past and inviting questions about the future, The Idea of Australia asks Australians to understand where the nation has come from and challenges what it might become.
The C Word heads the producer programme funded slate and the feature length documentary for SBS is said to be an archive powered exposé of the key moments in recent human history when science was trumped by misinformation, political will was checked and climate change shifted from fact to fable.
“I’m thrilled that Screen Australia has supported another strong mix of documentaries covering a variety of contemporary conversations steeped in history from Australia and across the globe,” said Screen Australia’s head of documentary Alex West. "These talented teams are delivering high-quality projects that will engage audiences and provoke dialogue.”