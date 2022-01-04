Innovator in smart TV solutions Foxxum has signed a deal with Egyptian electronics manufacturer El Araby as its first client for the new Foxxum CTV OS on MediaTek chipsets.

The El Araby Group – one of the largest industrial and commercial corporations in Egypt, the Middle East and Africa – manufactures and markets a range of engineering products such as TVs, laptops and audio systems among an array of other electronics and appliances from brands such as Sharp, Tornado, and Toshiba.

Through this collaboration, the Foxxum CTV OS will be available on El Araby’s smart TV devices as an additional option to its pre-existing TV line-up. The Foxxum CTV OS was deeply integrated into the underlying TV software from SoC manufacturer MediaTek. By adding a web-based layer, implemented on specially defined OS interfaces to display the TV functions on the UI, each TV function has been rebuilt and improved.

The result is a unified user interface that seamlessly combines TV functionality and connected TV features. Through this web-based approach, the management, customisation, and update process of the OS is easier than ever before.

Mehmet Eroglu, chief commercial officer at Foxxum, said: “We took a deep dive into MediaTek’s SoC software within the last 24 months and launched an amazing new Foxxum CTV OS on MediaTek technology. It runs entirely web-based to allow navigation of the entire CTV from one landing page, integrating linear broadcasting and streaming in one place. This enables our clients to support desired customization with much less engineering. In this way, Foxxum can provide a great growth and cost saving opportunity.”

Foxxum's CTV OS offers monetisation opportunities through interactive and user-friendly ad experiences across the ecosystem. Furthermore, through Foxxum’s extensive portfolio, it allows customers to enjoy not just premium global applications but also a wide range of local content worldwide.

Mohamed Negmeldin, QA director at El Araby Group, said: “Due to our long-standing co-operation with Foxxum, it was clear to us that we would like to be the first to add the new Foxxum CTV OS to our devices. We see great potential and are certain that the product will be a global success.”