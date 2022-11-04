Independent sell-side advertising platform, Magnite has entered into a strategic collaboration with the rlaxx TV FAST and AVOD service to expand its programmatic over-the-top (OTT) advertising capabilities.
The rlaxx TV app is now available on more than 60% of smart TVs in 26 countries as well as on media streamers, iOS and Android mobile devices, and as a Beta version on the web. The app is free of charge and does not require registration.
Under the terms of the deal, rlaxx TV will use Magnite’s technology to manage its OTT inventory across CTV and mobile apps. Magnite’s CTV platform will provide rlaxx TV with tools specifically built to support premium, long-form video and the high-quality viewing experiences that this content demands.
“In order to make high quality VOD content accessible for free, we’re focused on making our advertising as efficient and effective as possible,” commented Ronny Lutzi, CEO at rlaxx TV. “Magnite’s proven track record working with major OTT media owners as well as the industry-leading features within their CTV platform give us great confidence that we are on the right track.”
“Ad-supported streaming is growing across Europe and we're looking forward to working closely with the rlaxx TV team to capture this momentum,” added Magnite EMEA managing director, CTV, Sam Wilson. “Magnite’s technology will give rlaxx TV more advanced tools, insight, and control to help them make the most of the inventory and grow their programmatic advertising strategy.”
