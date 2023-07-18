Gaining momentum in a fast growing arena, and bringing its total number of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services to nine, the EW Scripps company has launched two new channels based on its popular brands Court TV and Laff More.
Court TV: Legendary Trials features what are said to be the US’s most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 30 years, curated from the massive Court TV archives.
Presented in four-hour chapters, Court TV: Legendary Trials streams four trials from morning to midnight Monday through Friday, with weekends devoted to viewing marathons of the trials. Current Court TV anchors and reporters serve as guides, providing new commentary, context and analysis. Initial trials featured include the murder trials of Jodi Arias; Wisconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse; Wisconsin v. Jeffrey Dahmer; and Florida v. Casey Anthony.
Laff More features comedy around the clock, with a hall of fame line-up of sitcoms. The channel is an extension of Laff, the first over-the-air broadcast television network devoted to contemporary comedy sitcoms and movies geared toward adults aged 18-49.
“People have flocked to our website to watch Court TV’s trial archive, and when we’ve posted clips on other digital platforms, including YouTube, they’ve watched in record numbers. In just the past year alone, Court TV more than doubled its hours of viewing on digital/streaming,” said head of Court TV Ethan Nelson. “We anticipate that Court TV: Legendary Trials will be added to the must-watch lists of the enormous number of true crime fans.”
Court TV: Legendary Trials is available on Fubo TV, Amazon Freevee, Xumo Play and Plex. Laff More can be seen on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Xumo Play and Plex. Additional platforms and on-demand options will be announced. Other Scripps FAST channels include Court TV, Scripps News, ION and brand extensions of ION, Bounce and Grit.
