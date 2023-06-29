Having begun the month shocking the video industry with the resignation of CEO Anders Jensen and a downgrade of its short-term outlook, Viaplay Group has ended June 2023 with a new Nordic country-based operating model and changes to its executive management.
The new operating model is intended to enable improved operating efficiency and performance, sharpen the Group’s focus on the development of market-relevant product offerings, and accelerate the ongoing review of the Group’s operations and return on investment. It will be based around country management teams with full responsibility for the daily operation and strategic development of the businesses, including full line of sight and accountability for sales, costs, profitability, cashflows, content, marketing and people operations.
Jørgen Madsen Lindemann (pictured) will be interim CEO of the Swedish and Finnish operations while the search is made for a permanent appointment. Lars Bo Jeppesen has been appointed as EVP and CEO of the Danish and Icelandic operations and will join on 1 August. Kenneth Andresen has been appointed as interim CEO of the Norwegian operation. Peter Nørrelund, who recently rejoined the Group as EVP and chief sports & business development officer, will also take on responsibility for the Group’s operations in the Netherlands, Poland, Baltics and the UK.
The changes to the Group’s executive management team will be effective from 1 July, and each leader will review their organisations to ensure full optimisation and focus. Corporate and central functions will be reviewed and adapted accordingly and an update on the Group’s medium-term outlook will be provided on 20 July.
“This is the first of what will be a number of step changes to ensure that we are investing in the areas where we see the greatest potential, that we are laser focused on the daily business of creating locally relevant products and experiences, and that we are as close as possible to our customers,” said Jørgen Madsen Lindemann commenting on the move. “We are reviewing the competitiveness of all of our operations, and will make the necessary changes in order to drive higher performance levels and improve the returns on our content and technology investments.”
