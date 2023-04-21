A recent report from SVB MoffettNathanson suggested that the future for Roku will depend heavily on monetising connected TV and stremaing channels, and in a boost to the latter the firm has inked a multi-year partnership with Viaplay Group in the UK, US and Canada.
The new deal with the Nordic streamer will see Viaplay’s premium service available for subscription through Roku devices in the US, Canada and the UK. In the North American countries, Viaplay subscribers will be able to access over 1,500 hours of TV series and films, alongside curated third-party content. ies and much more.
The Viaplay programming available in North America includes a selection of Nordic Noir that company is renowned for such as provocative young adult drama Threesome; critically rated biopic ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’ starring Connie Nielsen (Gladiator); and the US-Swedish crime series Cell 8.
Viaplay viewers in the UK can access hit titles such as the intense crime drama Face to Face with Lars Mikkelsen (‘House of Cards’); acclaimed Danish series White Sands and Seaside Hotel; and the legendary The Bridge; as well as live sports such as football from the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, LaLiga and Scottish Cup, United Rugby Championship and NHL ice hockey.
Commenting on its deal with Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP and chief commercial officer, North America & Viaplay Select: “This multi-year partnership makes it even easier for audiences in Viaplay’s three newest markets to subscribe to our unique service. Roku has outstanding reach and brand recognition among viewers. Launching on Roku devices will bring Viaplay directly to many more fans of top-quality international storytelling – both those who love Nordic Noir and those who just don’t know it yet – and to sports supporters across the UK.”
Added Mary-Anne Taylor, director international content distribution at Roku: “Roku makes it easy for users to find diverse international content such as Viaplay’s renowned Nordic Noir premium dramas, on a platform that supports cutting edge search features and functionality. This new partnership brings the best of the Nordics to Roku customers in the US, Canada and the UK, and Viaplay’s attractive sports offering to our users in the UK.”
The Viaplay programming available in North America includes a selection of Nordic Noir that company is renowned for such as provocative young adult drama Threesome; critically rated biopic ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’ starring Connie Nielsen (Gladiator); and the US-Swedish crime series Cell 8.
Viaplay viewers in the UK can access hit titles such as the intense crime drama Face to Face with Lars Mikkelsen (‘House of Cards’); acclaimed Danish series White Sands and Seaside Hotel; and the legendary The Bridge; as well as live sports such as football from the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, LaLiga and Scottish Cup, United Rugby Championship and NHL ice hockey.
Commenting on its deal with Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP and chief commercial officer, North America & Viaplay Select: “This multi-year partnership makes it even easier for audiences in Viaplay’s three newest markets to subscribe to our unique service. Roku has outstanding reach and brand recognition among viewers. Launching on Roku devices will bring Viaplay directly to many more fans of top-quality international storytelling – both those who love Nordic Noir and those who just don’t know it yet – and to sports supporters across the UK.”
Added Mary-Anne Taylor, director international content distribution at Roku: “Roku makes it easy for users to find diverse international content such as Viaplay’s renowned Nordic Noir premium dramas, on a platform that supports cutting edge search features and functionality. This new partnership brings the best of the Nordics to Roku customers in the US, Canada and the UK, and Viaplay’s attractive sports offering to our users in the UK.”