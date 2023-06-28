Keeping up its steady momentum of productions over the course of 2023, yes Studios has revealed that its new flagship series will be 10-part psychological drama Night Therapy for which filming which has just begun.
Night Therapy tells the story of Louie, played by Yousef Sweid (Munich Games, Game of Thrones), an Arab-Israeli psychologist struggling to raise his two children after the suicide of his Jewish-Israeli wife. To strike a better work-homelife balance and support his kids during the day as they rebuild their lives, he decides to shift his practice to receive patients at night. Acclaimed and award-winning Israeli actress Shira Haas (Shtisel, Unorthodox - pictured) will play a patient – a computer genius who rarely leaves her home, preferring to lead her life in the virtual world.
Through the gateway and magic of the late clinic hours, and flashback scenes where Louie acts as an unseen observer to their problems, the series depicts refreshing points of view on life, which often require unusual treatments. Combining therapy sessions - written with the input of practicing psychologists - with storylines and characters from Louie’s personal life, Night Therapy aims to be a “touching, emotional and sexy” series.
Night Therapy was created and written by Raanan Caspi and is being directed by Gabriel Bibliowicz. It is being produced for yes TV by Dafna Danenberg, Aviram Avraham, Benny Menache and Eight Productions. Further A-list acting talent confirmed includes Lucy Ayoub, Yaakov Zada Daniel and Firas Nassar.
The series is being distributed by yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind hit shows and formats as Unsilenced, Fauda, Your Honor, Shtisel, On the Spectrum, Bloody Murray and Significant Other. Pre-sale discussions for the series and format are already underway.
Commenting on the production, yes Studios manging director Sharon Levi said: “Rarely does one read a script that resonates with you immediately like with Night Therapy. Its optimism, unique take on life and inherent message about the power of recovery, coupled with sharp writing and compelling characters clearly mark it out as our next global hit series. Added to that, we are thrilled to now confirm an A-list cast that includes Yousef Sweid, Lucy Ayoub, Yaakov Zada Daniel and the incredibly talented Shira Haas. Shira is one of Israel’s brightest international stars, working on a number of huge projects, and currently has the world at her feet. Her commitment to this wonderful series speaks volumes about its potential and is driving a huge amount of early interest.”
Through the gateway and magic of the late clinic hours, and flashback scenes where Louie acts as an unseen observer to their problems, the series depicts refreshing points of view on life, which often require unusual treatments. Combining therapy sessions - written with the input of practicing psychologists - with storylines and characters from Louie’s personal life, Night Therapy aims to be a “touching, emotional and sexy” series.
Night Therapy was created and written by Raanan Caspi and is being directed by Gabriel Bibliowicz. It is being produced for yes TV by Dafna Danenberg, Aviram Avraham, Benny Menache and Eight Productions. Further A-list acting talent confirmed includes Lucy Ayoub, Yaakov Zada Daniel and Firas Nassar.
The series is being distributed by yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind hit shows and formats as Unsilenced, Fauda, Your Honor, Shtisel, On the Spectrum, Bloody Murray and Significant Other. Pre-sale discussions for the series and format are already underway.
Commenting on the production, yes Studios manging director Sharon Levi said: “Rarely does one read a script that resonates with you immediately like with Night Therapy. Its optimism, unique take on life and inherent message about the power of recovery, coupled with sharp writing and compelling characters clearly mark it out as our next global hit series. Added to that, we are thrilled to now confirm an A-list cast that includes Yousef Sweid, Lucy Ayoub, Yaakov Zada Daniel and the incredibly talented Shira Haas. Shira is one of Israel’s brightest international stars, working on a number of huge projects, and currently has the world at her feet. Her commitment to this wonderful series speaks volumes about its potential and is driving a huge amount of early interest.”