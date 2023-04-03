Aiming to make its mark on streaming platforms, Sundance Now Original Series Totally, Completely Fine is premiering with two episodes on 20 April Sundance Now and AMC+, with additional episodes dropping weekly on both platforms.
Starring Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho, The Power of the Dog), Totally, Completely Fine is described as a moving yet hopeful comedy about the mental health crisis, the complexities of grief, and the ways our sadness can unite us.
The six-episode season centres around Vivian Cunningham (McKenzie), who’s about to end it all. She can’t pay her bills and likes alcohol more than she likes herself. When she climbs into a bathtub with her hairdryer, her mind’s made up. Then the phone rings. The grandad she’s avoided for years has died in his sleep and left her his house. When Vivian arrives at the shack, she discovers the cliff in the yard is a known suicide site and her grandfather is tasking her with saving every lost soul that passes through. Suddenly this blunt, angry woman is talking people away from the ledge. Maybe in saving others, she’ll slowly learn to save herself?
Totally, Completely Fine is a Sundance Now Original Series in association with Stan and Screen NSW and is a Fremantle Australia production. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.
The series was created and executive produced by WGA-nominee Gretel Vella (The Great, Class of ’07). Playwright Emme Hoy and Keir Wilkins (Surviving Summer) wrote episodes 3 and 4 respectively. Lucy Gaffy (Irreverent) directed episodes 1-3 and 5-6, while Adrian Chiarella (Five Bedrooms) directed episode 4. Executive producer is Nat Lindwall (Monarch Cove) and producer is Alice Willison (The PM’s Daughter).
