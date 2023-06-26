Mobile platform provider Qualcomm Technologies is to extend its collaboration with CE giant Sony which will see its Snapdragon platforms powering future smartphones, agreeing to work on the next generations of premium, high- and mid-tier devices.
Through this collaboration, both companies aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in mobile technology, delivering what they claim will be unparalleled user experiences and driving progress in the smartphone industry. The joint efforts will focus on the integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s future smartphone lines, providing users with enhanced functionality, higher performance, and more immersive user experiences.
“We’re thrilled to continue working with our longstanding partner Sony to deliver the next generation of premium mobile technologies to consumers,” said O.H. Kwon, senior vice president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and president of Qualcomm Asia-Pacific (APAC). “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to deliver innovative user experiences to help meet the demands of consumers globally.”
“Xperia 1 V which is Sony’s latest flagship smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform has been very well received by customers. We look forward to continuing our work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver premium and compelling experiences on future smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors,” added Tsutomu Hamaguchi, head of mobile communications business unit, Sony Corporation.
“We are always listening to our customers in order to develop cutting-edge technology that meets and exceeds their expectations, and we trust that Qualcomm Technologies will help us continue to drive the industry forward.”
