Anticipating a huge spike in load on its network during the renowned tennis tournament, almost certainly from added video consumption, leading UK operator EE has revealed that it is enhancing its network in the Wimbledon area in order to improve coverage and minimise congestion.
With over half a million sports fans visiting every year, the need for high-capacity, high-speed mobile connectivity is essential in ensuring visitors can stay connected to friends and family, as well as capture and share the memorable moments so often conjured up at any major sporting events which tend to take place in the area. The company says that it will be delivering enhanced 4G mobile connectivity to the Wimbledon area via 17 existing 4G and 5G sites as well as a new small cell system, designed.
The installation of small cells in Wimbledon is part of EE’s wider commitment to delivering the very best capacity and speeds across the country, with over 600 such deployments now in place nationwide in major towns and cities, as well as tourism hotspots. EE has worked closely with Nokia to deploy the solutions, which uses its licenced 1800MHz and 2600Mhz spectrum to deliver standout capacity and speeds of up to 300Mbps.
"We’re delighted to be working with Nokia to bring enhanced 4G mobile capacity to Wimbledon,” said Greg McCall, chief networks officer at EE owner BT Group: “With over half a million visitors expected over the course of two weeks in July, our new small cell deployments will alleviate congestion and ensure that EE customers continue to benefit from the speed, reliability and accessibility of London’s best mobile network.”
